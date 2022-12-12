Roger Wayne Talbot, born November 11, 1934 in Duluth, passed away December 10, 2022 at Bayshore Nursing Home.

He was the youngest son of Mary & David Talbot. Roger went to Duluth schools where he played basketball and football and graduated from Duluth Central - Class of 1953.

Roger worked for Inter City Oil Co., owned Roger’s Burner Service, then went to work for Jeno’s. He moved to Wellsten Ohio with Jeno’s and stayed there for 17 years. He retired from General Mills in December of 1999, then moved back to Duluth.

Everyone really enjoyed listening to Rog sing and play the guitar. We had some great “sing a longs”. This multi-talented “sweetheart” of a will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years, Jessie; his son’s Rick, Craig and Dan (Paulet); daughter Kim Arnold (Jeff); 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; his many good friends, extended family and many nieces and nephews.

“Holy Father” give us all the strength to endure this great loss.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.