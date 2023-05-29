A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Roger Lee Rilling on July 3, 2023 in Duluth, Minnesota. Roger passed away on August 21, 2022 in Heart Hospital of Austin. He had endured six years of declining health and pain.

Born October 10, 1947, Roger grew up in Duluth, Minnesota and Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He attained his Bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Minnesota - Duluth, teaching thousands of students instrumental music in both Duluth, Minnesota and Spring, Texas.

In 1987, Roger returned to college, earning a degree in electronics from Houston Community College. In 1989, he was hired by Lanier, which later became Ricoh.

Roger retired in 2018 from Ricoh. Although he spent three mornings a week in dialysis, he was able to pursue his interest in contacting people all over the world by HAM radio.

He was very interested in what was going on with his Minnesota family, often exchanging photographs and stories about their lives with his sister Peggy. Being a father brought much joy to Roger, and he was very proud of both sons’ accomplishments. He delighted in holding his infant grandson Oliver, who bears Roger’s middle name Lee.

Please contact karon.rilling@gmail.com for further information about the Celebration of Life.