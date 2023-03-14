Roger Lee Baumgartner Sr. passed away on Sunday March 12, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth from complications of a pulmonary embolism. He was born at home on July 5, 1936 in Virginia Minnesota to Roland and Rose (Gingerelli) Baumgartner.

Roger loved his wife Norma (Wingo) and they were married for almost 59 years. Together they had 6 children and life was filled with camping trips, vacations, dogs and the joys of being a large family.

Over his hard-working and dedicated years he had several jobs including employment at the Erie Mining Co., Range Auto Parts and Eveleth Taconite, where he retired after 32 years. Roger was involved with Junior Achievement where he enjoyed the years he spent leading the youth.

Love of his family, always holding the door open, sharing a joke and a smile, willingness to help others, being a good friend and his generosity are just a few of the qualities he will be remembered by, and, he never met a dog he didn’t like.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister Jayne Baumgartner, his six children: Tab (Susan Schumacher) Baumgartner of Duluth, Ginger (Jeff) Parlanti of Grand Rapids, Jill (Roger) Parlanti of Apple Valley, Lisa Baumgartner of Mankato, Roger Baumgartner, Jr. of Virginia, and Amy Baumgartner of Virginia; sixteen grandchildren: Sarah (Jeff) Pearson, Daniel Baumgartner, Matthew (Amanda) Baumgartner, Jillian (Corey) Peloquin, Shawn (Leslie) Horton, Elizabeth Baumgartner, Megan (Bryan) Parlanti Belcher, Samantha (Kevin Jones) Baumgartner, Brittany (Lance) Renberg, Joshua Parlanti, Joseph Baumgartner, Alyssa (Dave) Braithwaite, Hilary (Sam) Widman, Zachary Parlanti, Kaitlyn Horton, and Mary Baumgartner; great-grandchildren: Emilia and Olivia Pearson, Madison, Quinn and Emerson Peloquin, Felix Horton, Lucy and Finn Renberg, Ruby and Benny Baumgartner, Elias Belcher, and his special grand-dog Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lois Mattei; son-in-law, Gene Horton; and the love of his life, Norma Lea.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the Bauman Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in the Eveleth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the local animal shelter or organizations caring for those living with dementia.

