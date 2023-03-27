Roger John Hastings, 54, of Duluth, passed away 3/27/2023 at Miller Dwan Hospital surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by father John Hastings, stepmother Barbara Ann Hastings and father-in-law Vern Solheim. Survived by wife, Traci, daughters Riley and Eliana, mother, Linda Hastings Schwartz, stepfather Peter Schwartz, siblings Michelle Hastings (Dominik Duelli), Jennifer Schumacher (Garry), Peter Vikingson (Gretchen), John Hastings (Karisa) Luke Schwartz (Kristine). Mother-in-law Margaret Solheim, sisters in law Beverly Brintnell (Jason), Rhonda Sidener (Casey) and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and dear friends. Visitation Friday, March 31st from 6pm-8pm at Saint Benedicts Catholic Church 1419 St. Benedict Street, Duluth, MN; and continues at Saint Benedicts on April 1, from 10am to the 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555.