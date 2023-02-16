Roger Endres, Nickname “Rog” pa ssed away peacefully at his home on 02/11/2023 in Duluth, MN. He was born on August 11th, 1953 to parents John & Lucille Endres. Roger is survived by his siblings Mike, Jackie, Karen; His former Fiancé Shelly Anderson; Former Wife Brenda Mcnelis; His children Kelly Jo, Stephanie, Tiffany, Sabrina, Andrea and Numerous extended family members. We are welcoming the celebration of his life among family and friends at the Billings Park Civics Association located at 3903 N 18th St, Superior, WI 54880 in Roger’s honor between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 25.