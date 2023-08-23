Roger David Wedin, 68, of Duluth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023 after a short illness. Roger was born in Duluth and loved it so much he never left! He graduated from Denfeld High School and was valedictorian of his high school class. He participated in many school activities including curling and theatre. He was fondly remembered for his role of Charlie Brown in the Peanuts play. He also was in productions for the Duluth Playhouse as an adult.

He went on to attend St. Scholastica, then the University of Wisconsin Superior. He became a radio announcer as he had a special, deep wonderful voice. He then managed the Schaak Electronics stores in both the Duluth and Superior malls.

Roger worked for Oneida Realty and became a commercial real estate broker, then later Executive Vice President, managing many buildings in Duluth and in other holdings around the country. In his later years he worked for the Chamber of Commerce as a director of policy and education in Duluth. He always seemed to know everyone in business in Duluth, having served on many boards over the years including the Airport Authority.

Roger was an avid reader of books and newspapers, with a special love for the news - politics being a favorite topic. He enjoyed adventures on his Honda Gold Wing. He really loved music and could probably name any band if a song came on. He enjoyed relaxing while watching Jeopardy and playing along. Roger was an avid golfer. He was a big Star Trek fan and would be quick with recap of any episode.

He enjoyed camping in Barnes, Wisconsin with his children and grandchildren when they were young. He later had a cabin nearby in Gordon and loved watching the wildlife while reading on the deck and enjoyed boating on the pontoon.

He was always the consummate gentleman, opened doors for ladies, had a handkerchief handy and insisted on wearing a suit and tie to church.

He believed in volunteering in many ways. He delivered milk and bread to CHUM Food Shelf. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper at Lighthouse Center for those with low vision among other things.

His faith was of utmost importance to him and was an active member throughout his lifetime of attending First Covenant Church. He served on various committees over the years, most recently in preparing communion, working with the committee for the 140th church anniversary, and was just starting to serve on the board.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Chester Wedin, and sister in law, Eileen. Roger is survived by his soul mate, Mary Beth Bujold; brother, Donn (Anita); niece Sunni Bliese (Scott); mother of his children, Kerry Wedin; daughter, Crisi Esser (Paul); son, Brandon Bartlett (Melissa); grandchildren, Emily Cash (Jordan), Kelli Allison, Leah and Camden Esser; and many extended relatives, friends who will miss him terribly.

In lieu of flowers family is requesting to please send a donation to Lighthouse Center of Duluth.

Memorial service 11 am Thursday, August 31, 2023 at First Covenant Church. 2101 West 2nd St. Pastor Josh Rude officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.