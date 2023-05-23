Roger A. Berg, 76, a resident of Superior, WI, formerly of Duluth, MN passed away on May 21, 2023 . He was born on August 28, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol A. Oling, brother, Arthur J. Berg, and best friend, Mary “Robyn” Greco.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie M. Berg, grandchildren, Dylan Berg and Kaitlyn Kempffer-Berg; sisters, Patricia J. Frykman, Linda (Don) McDonald; and brother, Dennis (Vickie) Berg. The happiest years of Roger’s life were those spent raising his grandson, Dylan. A very special thank you to Dr. Robert McDonald for his care and compassion.

No services will be held.