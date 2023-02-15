Rodney “Rod” G. Olson, 94, of Park Point, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital with family by his side. Rod was born on December 9, 1928 in Duluth to Arthur and Florence (Tallakson) Olson.

Rod served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for various companies including, Hart, Murphy, Hyman and retired from Consolidated Freight. Prior to that, Rod worked at Scott Graff Lumber Company as a millworker. Rod enjoyed woodworking and tinkering around the house.

For many years, he was part of the McDonald’s 21st Coffee group. He had a tender heart and was a champion for those with special needs. He was a man of faith and a member of Hillside United Methodist Church. His 67 plus year marriage to Pat was laden with love, a wonderful life on Park Point, activities involving boating on water and ice, the chance to travel the world, and have lots of fun adventures and activities with dear family members and friends. Rodney and Pat were blessed with three children, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Rod is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tricia Olson; wife, Pat; a brother, Burton R. Olson. Rod is survived by a daughter, Kristine (Owen) Kosloski; a son, Erik (Cathy) Olson; grandchildren, Elise, Andrew, and Dolan; great-granddaughter, Braelynn; sister, Beatrice Jacobson; a sister-in-law, Arlene Olson; many other family members and friends.

Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Hillside United Methodist Church. 1801 Piedmont Ave. Rev Cynthia Coffin-Langdon officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Lunch will be served following the service. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Hillside United Methodist Church would be appreciated. The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice for their wonderful care of Rod, as well as the many friends and neighbors who watched over him these past months. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.