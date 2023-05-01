Rodney Charles Pedersen

Rodney “Rod” Charles Pedersen, 80, of Alborn, Minnesota, passed away on April 29, 2023 at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by his family.

Rodney was born in Duluth to Charles and Olga (Ostman) Pedersen on Oct. 22, 1942. He went to school at Alborn (1-12) and was in its final graduating class of 1960. He worked as a Drop Forge Hammerman at Diamond Tool and Horseshoe Company for 33 years. Following Diamond Tool’s closing Rodney worked several short term jobs ending with the D.M.&I.R. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who also loved camping and boating. Once retired, he enjoyed wintering in Florida.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice (Ernst) Pedersen; son, Greg (Kathy); daughters, Stacey (Doug) Tevik and Heather (Jeff) Adkins; grandchildren, Danielle, Dillon, Rochelle, Hunter, Katelyn and Kasey; sister, Judi Mattson; brother, Darrell (Jennifer) Pedersen; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 6th at Faith Lutheran Church, 5697 Hwy 7, Culver with Memorial service to follow at 1:00 PM

