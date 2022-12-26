Roderick A. Falk, 70, Two Harbors, died peacefully on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Rod was born 9/13/1952 in Duluth MN. After graduating from high school in 1972, Rod served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Returning to Two Harbors he was employed as a welder and advanced in his career to become welding inspector, until his health prevented him from working.

He enjoyed making projects with his CNC machine, playing pool, and won many pool championships. He always had the newest toys in technology. He loved to ride his Harley, jet ski, four wheeler, snowmobile, and RZR. He enjoyed many camping trips with friends and family. But most of all he enjoyed being with his family.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents; Rod Falk Sr. and Mildred Lee, sisters, Sally Zimmerman and Judy Kendall.

He is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Wendy; daughters, Angie (Keith) Furman, and Tessa (Travis) Dugas; grandchildren, Suzy (Austin Upegui) Oney, Jade Oney, Keira Furman, Chelsey (Nick) Logsdon and their children Peyton, Raelynn, and Easton; a brother, Earl (Lauri) Kendall; and a sister, Janet (Merton) Larson; and great grandson Gabriel Upegui who he laughed with every day on FaceTime.

Visitation will be from 1PM until the 2PM service on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Two Harbors. Burial with military honors will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.