Rodd Foudray

Rodd Alan Foudray passed away 3/6/23 after a long battle with cancer. Rodd was born 4/20/53 to Charles and Mildred Foudray and raised in Fort Atkinson, WI. He was working as a machinist in Milwaukee when he met his first wife Deborah Fink. Together they raised 3 boys in the Fort Atkinson area and later Viola, WI. He worked most of his career as a family carpenter and later for Kraemer Brothers until retirement.

After losing his first wife to cancer, Rodd met and married Nancy (Pattison) Foudray of Duluth, MN. They spent many wonderful years enjoying the beautiful Kickapoo Valley and making lifelong friendships there. They most enjoyed going to Larryfest bluegrass festival every year and canoeing down the Kickapoo River. Rodd was an avid carpenter and had a true green thumb with beautiful flower and abundant vegetable gardens. They later moved to Sturgeon Lake, MN to be closer to family. He will be dearly missed by his 3 sons Amo, Hickory (Elizabeth), Thad, and 3 step-sons Eric, Travis (Nicole), Ryan (Erin) and his grandchildren Soren, Amalie, Naia, Ari, and Callan. His family will miss his unique sense of humor, his ability to make anyone feel welcome and his endless knowledge of how to fix just about anything.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Brook, and first wife Deborah.

The family would like to extend their thanks to his wonderful care teams at St. Lukes Hospital, Raiter Family Clinic, Evergreen Knoll and St. Croix Hospice.