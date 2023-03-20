Roberta-Dee (Bobbe) Clark, age 86 of Iron River, WI passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Bobbe was born Feb. 9, 1937 in Duluth, MN the daughter of Theodore A. and Ruth A. (Kerr) Nadeau.

Roberta graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1955. She worked as a credit manager in the medical field for many years. She was a founding member, performer, and teacher with the Duluth Civic Ballet, formed in 1965. This later became the Duluth Ballet which eventually evolved into Duluth’s prestigious Minnesota Ballet.

She is survived by her son, Scott Karl Gatzke; daughter, Carrie Lynn (Lewis) Winningham; grandchild, Ian Michael Fitton; significant other, Rodney Laakso.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tedd-Roy Nadeau.

Per Roberta’s request, there will be no funeral service held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the hospice organization in your area would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.