Robert Wayne Leggett 1949-2023

It is with great sadness the family of Bob Leggett shares of his peaceful passing on May 4, at his home in Makinen, Minnesota. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, in 1949 as the first of four children of Eugene and Mamie Leggett. He spent his first 18 of life in International Falls and was involved in youth hockey and baseball. This was only the beginning of his love of sports.

Bob spent his early years growing up on McIntyre Hill before the family moved to within a block of Holler school when he began the fourth grade. Scouting was an avid interest of his and he earned the Order of the Arrow in high school. He was confirmed at the Evangelical Covenant Church while in ninth grade.

Having a job and giving it his best was encouraged by his parents. Bob mowed lawns, delivered papers, worked at the Rambler Motel and worked his after-school hours at the original Holiday Gas Station. This allowed him to save for his first car. Bob loved his black, 1957 Chevy! This car took him through graduation from Falls Senior High School in 1967, through his graduation from Duluth Area Vocational Technical Institute in 1969 where he earned a degree in Architectural Drafting, and on to his job with St. Louis County after graduation. Bob worked for the county as a surveyor in the Highway Engineering Department until his retirement in 2004.

Bob married Bar McDonald in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 1970. They had to sons, Justin and Jeremy. A yearly ice fishing trip to Lake of the Woods with Justin was an event Bob always looked forward to. He was an avid fan of UMD Bulldog hockey, Minnesota Wild Hockey, Minnesota Vikings football and Minnesota Twins baseball.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his infant son Jeremy, his sister Brenda, and his grandparents Ernest and Lillian Hockenson.

Survivors of Bob include his son Justin, brother Bert Leggett and nephew Brett (Mackenzie) Leggett and niece Danielle Leggett, sister Sandy (Chuck) LeMoine and nephew Elias (JoAnn) LeMoine, nephew Travis Stoltz, niece Hailey (Jason) Fullerton, Uncle Dale and Aunt Nancy Krueger, cousin Linda (Joe) Kawulia, cousin Michael (Christine) Krueger, long time close friend Mary Carol Kranitz and his beloved dog Mandy.

A special thank you to Bob’s neighbors Rich and Jolene McDonald.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 4-6pm at the Cremation Society of Minnesota located at 4100 Grand Avenue, Duluth. A service will be held at this location on Thursday, May 11, at 11am, with visitation from 10-11am.