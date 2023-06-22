Robert W. Porteous, 88, a resident of Duluth Heights Lodge in Duluth, MN, passed away June 18, 2023 at Essentia Health Miller-Dwan Center in Duluth. Bob was born on May 11, 1935 in Hibbing, MN. A graduate of Hibbing High School, he worked in the Mahoning Mine before joining the United States Air Force. After leaving the military, he attended St. Cloud Area Technical School where he became an Electronics Technician. Bob worked over 30 years for Simplex before retiring as a Senior Tech Rep. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sanelma Porteous, brother Richard Porteous, and brother-in-law Jack Buck. He is survived by his beloved wife, Audrey (Novak) Porteous, brother James Porteous of Hibbing, and sisters Margaret (Jack) Buck of Moose Lake, MN and Bonnie (Ken) Cackoski of Ham Lake, MN, as well as nieces and nephews. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth, MN.