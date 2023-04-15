Robert R. Williams

Robert Ray Williams, she 78 of Mission TX passed away on March 30th surrounded by loved ones.

Robert was born on March 8th,1945 and graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1963. He worked at Clyde Iron and Hibbing Taconite from which he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ariel Williams.

He is survived by wife of 56 years Dava Williams, children Rossie Senich (Shane), Stacey Tomberlin (Scott) and Robert T. Williams (Ashley). Grandchildren Courtney Hurin (Rob), Jordan Tomberlin, Callie Gephart (Tyler), Derek Tomberlin, Cheyenne Senich, Isabelle, Colton and Brielle Williams. Great grandchildren Willa, Winter and Violet Hurin.

Brother Dennis Williams, Sister Janet Carlson, loved nieces and nephews as well as too many friends to mention.