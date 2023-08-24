Robert Merrill Higgins died peacefully Tuesday, August 22, 2023. He was born November 17, 1930 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada then moved to Bemidji, Minnesota in 1936. He attended Bemidji Public Schools and graduated in 1948.

Wanting to be a teacher, he enrolled in Bemidji State Teachers College completing his degree in 1953. Furthering his education Bob earned a Masters of Curriculum and Instruction from University Of Minnesota Duluth in 1967.

Robert honorably served in the army from1953-1955.

Bob started his professional career teaching in the Duluth Public Schools in 1955.

Joining the UMD department of education in 1960, he taught at the Campus Lab School until 1965.

He was hired as Elementary Director for the Proctor School District in 1965, serving the district in curriculum, instruction and administration for 27 years, retiring in 1993.

Robert married Riksene VanZomeren August 1, 1959 in Herman, Minnesota. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Bob, an active member of both Lester Park and First United Methodist Church, was involved in many ministries from choir to fine arts. He actively lived his faith!

He enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling. Bob’s life included an amazing gift of friendship and hospitality.

He was extremely proud of his family. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a very special place in his heart and life.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Riksene. He is survived by three daughters, Beth (Steve) Jasmer, Jane (John) Weaver and Sue (Ken) Wright, Grandchildren: Brittany and Brandon Jasmer, Travis (Heather) Weaver, Cole Weaver, Andrea (Colin) Jaques, Marcus Weaver, Hayley (Mike) Nelson, Jacob (Mady) Wright, Abby Wright, Great grand-children: Isaiah, Norah & Ellah Weaver, Westley Jaques and Harper Nelson, plus numerous extended family and wonderful friends.

A celebration of Life is planned for 11am Friday, September 8, 2023 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family at 9:45 -10:30. Lunch immediately following the service.

Memorials may be given to St. Croix Hospice, Second Harvest Food Bank, Churches United in Ministry (CHUM) or local charities of your choice.