Robert Peterson, a master gardener, died August 17, 2023

Be a Good Gardener

Sow your seeds of kindness, be kind to all you meet.

Sow your seeds of friendship, true friends you will reap.

Sow seeds of love and wisdom, nourish them with care.

Remove the weeds of hate and revenge, clear polluted air.

Do your part to make this world a better place for all.

Reap rewards of joy and peace when you hear your call.

By Esther Ruuskanen