Robert John Wolters

Wolters, Robert John

Age 85

Mendota Heights, MN

Robert “Bob” Wolters was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. It is with a heavy heart that we announce his passing on January 3, 2023, at his home in Mendota Heights, MN.

Bob was a dedicated servant of the Lord and lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He attended daily Mass, made rosaries for Sharing and Caring Hands, and as a faithful devotee, made an annual visit to the Demontreville Jesuit Retreat House.

He was a member of the Cretin High School class of ‘55 and maintained deep connections with classmates throughout the years. Bob spent his career working as a construction estimator in both the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior. In addition he gave to others as a participant and leader in West St. Paul Jaycees, Boy Scouts, St. Paul Rod & Gun Club, and many other organizations.

Bob was an avid nature lover and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking and spent many hours at the “Geezers” hunting cabin with his buddies. Bob enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, children and friends, card playing, reading, and solving the daily puzzles in the paper. He was a quiet observer of life who often sat back in a large group just to watch the interactions between his loved ones.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents John and Marie, and siblings Peggy, Polly and Jack.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years, Margaret, and their children Cathy (Steve) Wagner, Steve (Mary Jo), Paul (Amy Sehnert), Mary (Sam) Rose, Sharon, Rick (Dawn Rauen) and Joe (Katie); Grandchildren Ben (Tessa) Wagner, Jake (Emily) Wagner, Emily (Brandon) Hagen, Nick Wagner, Abraham Rose, Nathaniel Rose, Margaret Rose, Lauren Wolters and Rachel Wolters; Great-grandchildren Henry, Vivian, Addy, Logan, Grady and Greta; his brother Bill (Mary Pat), sister Pat (Mark) Lustig, and many others throughout his life who are not mentioned here.

Visitation January 17, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 pm, at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel in West St. Paul, MN.

Funeral services will take place on January 18, 2023, 11:00 am, at St. Peter’s Church in Mendota, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Memorials preferred to Jesuit Retreat House Demontreville or Sharing and Caring Hands Minneapolis.