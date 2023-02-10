Robert John “Rob” or “Bobby” Wagner

Nov. 2, 1976 - Jan 29, 2023

Robert John Wagner, 46, of Lakewood Township, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 29, in his home. Rob was born in Duluth, MN to Lloyd and Ket Wagner of Saginaw. Rob graduated from Proctor High School in 1995 He studied at the University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior College.

Throughout his career, Rob has made an impression for his industriousness and wit. An exemplary hard worker he dedicated himself to many projects outside of his regular employment. In 2001 he founded “Wrekt Records” and began arranging many music promotion events under that name. He also became active politically, running for Duluth City Council in 2014 and more recently has served as Town Supervisor at the Town of Lakewood, Duluth, MN.

The past three years he has been a Maintenance Technician at ShipRock Management, a jack-of-all-trades who was very well liked by his colleagues who described him as intelligent and hard-working. Simultaneously, since January 2021 he has been co-owner at the BÜRG, a Duluth arts and music venue, which involved countless hours of renovation at a building downtown to prepare it as an event space. The venue opened for business in October 2022.

The outpouring of sentiments has been truly astonishing with declarations like, “He was so inspiring with all that creative energy,” and “Sad that we won’t be able to get together with our beautiful friend. He has made such an impact and will never be forgotten.” Rob has always been generous and giving, helping people even when undeserving.

He is survived by his father Lloyd Wagner (Laos), mother Ket Jarve (Thailand), Sandra Bushell (sister), Christopher Jarve (brother), Raven Wagner (son), cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of heartbroken friends shocked by his passing.

A public funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 17 at Renew Church Duluth, 521 131st Ave W, Duluth, MN 55808.