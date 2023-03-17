Robert Harold Smalley

Robert “Badger Bob” Smalley, 94, of Duluth, formerly Austin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 in St. Mary’s Hospice. He was born November 6th, 1928 to Vern Smalley and Beatrice Larson.

Shortly after graduating from Denfeld High School in 1947, he joined the Navy. Following his enlistment, he began his career as an Engineer for the DWP Railroad, while raising his 5 children with Colleen Smalley. Post retirement, he moved to Austin, Texas with his longtime partner and former classmate, Betty Swanson.

Badger enjoyed fishing, golfing (especially with the Kohlquist family), and spending time with friends at the casino. Most importantly, he was hockey’s ultimate fan. He attended 73 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournaments, and cherished his beloved tradition of dinners at Mancini’s Char House with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim and Michael, the mother of his children, Colleen, Betty Swanson, and his son and daughter-in law Kyle and Terry Smalley.

He was survived by his sister Colleen (Hunter) Beaumont, children, Glenna (Russ Sackett) Moulder, Linda (Kevin) Talbot, Kevin Smalley, and Shawna Michaud. 10 grandkids, Billy and Breanna Moulder, Jamie Talbot, Jesse and Carmen Smalley, Kaylee and Lexi Smalley, and Beau, Westin, and Dylan Michaud.

Bob specifically asked to thank all of the staff at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, and the St. Mary’s hospice providers for the warm and loving care during the last years of his life.

Celebration of Life to be at The Buffalo House, Friday, June 2rd, 2023. More details to be posted at a later date.