Robert F. Lawrence, 87, Saginaw, MN passed away at home on Thursday, July 6, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born May 19, 1936, to Harold and Vivian Lawrence in LeSueur, MN. ‘Bob’ was baptized in the Catholic Church and held strongly to his faith. He moved his family to Saginaw in 1961 and forever that would be home. Bob worked at Weyerhouser retiring from SLH in 1998.

After retirement, he actually spent more time in Canada than home, fishing with best friends: Louis Shavor at Crow Lake and Rusty Eichorn at Fog Lake until his health made him “slow down”.

Bob loved elk hunting in Wyoming with another best friend, Johnny Rummell, along with his favorite partner in crime (and life) his wife, Betty. She will definitely miss her daily arguments with him.

Bob’s best times were had spending time fishing, hunting, traveling to visit family and friends all across the country. He always had time for a short visit to say “hi” or a phone call to let you know he was thinking about you. Bob had a heart of gold.

Recent years were spent in Floodwood at the farm or home in the greenhouse enjoying his Hamms beer listening to country music with the love of his life.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years (Aug. 5, 1961) Elizabeth ‘Betty’, daughter Linda (Dan) Fitzpatrick, Utah, son David (Bonnie) Lawrence, Rice Lake, MN, daughter Diana (Michael) Mohr, South Range, WI, brother Don (Jan) Lawrence, Richard (Carol) Ulrich, 14 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Beverly and Barbara, sons Rick R. Lawrence, Dale R. Lawrence, and great grandson Jackson.

Per his request, no service will be held, but you know what he would say! “Send money” and “Don’t spill your beer!” (A family gathering will be planned in the future).