Robert E. Truman, age 79 of Cloquet, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born September 4, 1943, to Melvin and Gladys Truman.

He married Michelle Privette on October 14, 2000.

Bob was an iron worker by trade, took joy in being a member of the Iron Workers Local 512, and worked for Boldt Construction for over 30 years. He was of service to his church, community and his country. He was a member of the National Guard, where he was an amazing cook.

Bob enjoyed square dancing, leather working, camping, woodworking, fishing and travelling. He was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed watching football with family. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was very proud of them.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Gladys; sister, Carol Strom; stepdaughter, Shelley. He is survived by wife, Michelle Truman; sons, Patry (Stacey) Truman and Marcus (Jenn) Truman; daughters, Heidi (Tim) Lovdahl and Mindy (Arron) MacDonald; grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Jacob, Zachary, Caleb, Colton, Jack, Cayden, George; stepdaughters, Tami and Candy; step-sons, John and Joseph; sister, Janice Laine; special friend Dale; numerous extended family and wonderful friends.

Visitation: 11:00 am until the funeral begins at 12:00 pm, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church, 4093 Munger Shaw Rd, Cloquet. A luncheon at the Solway Town Hall, 4029 Munger Shaw Rd, Cloquet at 1:00 pm. A family burial will be held at a later date at Spruce Hill Cemetery in Alborn. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.