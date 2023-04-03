Robert E. “Bob” Peterson, 92, of Duluth, passed away on Saturday April 1, 2023, at Waterview Shores, in Two Harbors. He was born on April 12, 1930, in Duluth, MN to Edmund and Martha Peterson. Bob graduated a year early (1947) from Duluth Central High School and joined the US Navy serving during the Korean War on the USS Bergall (SS-320). He always said if the Navy ever called, he would go back in a heartbeat. In 1952, Bob married Kaye McClenaghan, and together, they raised and showed AKC Champion Schipperkes and Dalmatians for 17 years until the birth of their only child, Rachel, in 1969.

In 1954, Bob put television on air in the Duluth market working for KDAL for several years before working for the City of Duluth as Radio Shop Supervisor until retirement. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics, and was an avid Ham Radio operator.

He was preceded by both parents and a stepfather, wife Kaye, brother Orville, and a sister Alice Lyons.

He is survived by his daughter Rachel (Tony Milani) Peterson-Brown, grandchildren Ally (Alec Schuller), Jeremy, Jenna, and Justin.

Visitation will be held on Friday from Noon until the 1PM Funeral Service in Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555. Military Honors will be Accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard.