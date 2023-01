July 8, 1926 - Jan. 2, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Robert C. LaGesse, 96, Superior, Wis., died Monday, Jan. 2, in St. Luke’s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior. The Rev. Father Andrew Ricci will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will be provided by Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435 Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Downs-LeSage Funeral Home.