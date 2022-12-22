Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Robert “Bob” Peloquin

Published December 22, 2022 05:07 PM
Robert “Bob” Peloquin, 92, passed away on December 21, 2022. Born in Rochester, Minnesota  June 22, 1930, he graduated from Hibbing High school in 1948 and Hibbing Junior College in  1950. Bob was a veteran, serving on active duty with the Minnesota National Guard 47th  Infantry Division 1950-1952, during the Korean War. While on duty, Bob met Carol Westad, and  they were married in 1954. Following military service, Bob attended the University of  Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education in 1954. Bob and  Carol celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in the summer of 2022.

Bob was an industrial education teacher in the Hibbing School District from 1955-1991.  He served as the high school ski coach early in his career and taught drivers training for many  summers. He taught evening classes in welding and mechanics at the Hibbing Vocational  College and through community education. He prepared many young people for employment in  the trades and industrial technology.

He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing, American Legion Post  222, Knights of Columbus Hibbing Council 1649, and several education associations.

Robert is survived by his wife Carol; children Steve (Kay), Mary Wulf (Jerry), Kathy  Asman (Randy), Deb Olson (Blake), Richard, Jim (Liz), Amy Dahl (David), and Jane Fink (Tim);  26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Louis Peloquin, and his children, Jill and  Michael Peloquin. Funeral arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN.

Wake will be held on Thursday, December 29 from 5-7 PM with rosary at 6:30 PM. Wake will  continue on Friday at 10AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing, with funeral service  beginning at 11:00AM. Lunch will be provided after the service.