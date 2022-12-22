Robert “Bob” Peloquin, 92, passed away on December 21, 2022. Born in Rochester, Minnesota June 22, 1930, he graduated from Hibbing High school in 1948 and Hibbing Junior College in 1950. Bob was a veteran, serving on active duty with the Minnesota National Guard 47th Infantry Division 1950-1952, during the Korean War. While on duty, Bob met Carol Westad, and they were married in 1954. Following military service, Bob attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education in 1954. Bob and Carol celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in the summer of 2022.

Bob was an industrial education teacher in the Hibbing School District from 1955-1991. He served as the high school ski coach early in his career and taught drivers training for many summers. He taught evening classes in welding and mechanics at the Hibbing Vocational College and through community education. He prepared many young people for employment in the trades and industrial technology.

He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing, American Legion Post 222, Knights of Columbus Hibbing Council 1649, and several education associations.

Robert is survived by his wife Carol; children Steve (Kay), Mary Wulf (Jerry), Kathy Asman (Randy), Deb Olson (Blake), Richard, Jim (Liz), Amy Dahl (David), and Jane Fink (Tim); 26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Louis Peloquin, and his children, Jill and Michael Peloquin. Funeral arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN.

Wake will be held on Thursday, December 29 from 5-7 PM with rosary at 6:30 PM. Wake will continue on Friday at 10AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing, with funeral service beginning at 11:00AM. Lunch will be provided after the service.