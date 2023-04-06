Robert (Bob) Pavlatos, 75, of Cloquet, MN died at home on February 1, 2023, surrounded by family. Bob was born to George and Margaret Pavlatos on March 16, 1947. He graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1965 and went on to attend UMD. He married Susan Haley in 1967. Bob was an insurance salesperson retiring in 2007.

Bob had a passion for the game of hockey. As a boy, he played on peewee and bantam teams, finishing as a high school player at Cathedral. He enjoyed coaching youth hockey in Duluth and Cloquet for many years. Bob served on the MN Select and Team MN hockey boards and also scouted for the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Bob was an avid golfer, spending many happy hours on the course as part of the “Bobsie Twins”. He was a member of the Cloquet Country Club and the Black Bear course. Bob was the Black Bear Club Champion in 2010 and shared the Senior Championship with Brian Patterson in 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Susan; daughter Jennifer (Kurt) Heidgerken; daughter Kristen (Randy) Hanson; son Adam (Tracey) Pavlatos; grandchildren McKenzie Roehl, Aubrey and Bennett Pavlatos, and Jack Hanson; sisters Mary (Doug) Michog and Patrice (Neil) Busch; brothers Mark (Marie) and Dan (Valerie) Pavlatos; several loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, April 14 at the Cremation Society of MN 4100 Grand Avenue. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with the service at 10:00 am.

Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org or the American Heart Association.