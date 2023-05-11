Heaven gained one of the good guys when Robert “Bob” Novack, 90, a lifelong resident of Duluth, passed away May 9, 2023. He attended St. Peter and Paul school and graduated from Denfeld. He married Lorraine Breole in 1954 and they raised 5 children. Bob worked for the DWP Railroad for 47 years and was also a Longshoreman. Throughout the years, Bob enjoyed league bowling, Railroad Retirement gatherings, attending the grandchildren’s events, meticulously caring for his home and lawn(!) and was an avid Jeopardy fan. His kind, generous spirit and quick wit will be missed by us all. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; son, James; brothers, Edward, Gerald, and twin, Richard; sisters, Dorothy Miller and Irene Swallow. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Novack, Pam (Rick) Christenson, Cindy Beaudin and Mary Ortt; as well as 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and cousins.

The family would like to thank Caring Edge Hospice and Edgewood Vista Memory Care with special appreciation to Amy and Maricar for their daily devotion to our dad’s care.

Per Bob’s wishes, a private family service will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on May 18, 2023 with a Visitation at 10:00am, Rosary at 10:45am and a Service beginning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank or the Damiano Center.

Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home 218-624-1059.