Robert “Bob” Lippert, 90, of Duluth, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 29, 2022, following a long journey with Alzheimer’s. Bob was surrounded by family his entire journey, and transition to heaven.

Bob was born in March of 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Christian and Wilhelmina Lippert. After moving to Duluth in 1946, Bob’s parents also included Herb and Elsie Schuman, and Edward Sutton.

He was a 1951 graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School, and worked in the automotive industry for decades at Grover Motors and Kolar Buick.

Bob married his wife Juanita in August of 1969 where they spent over 40 years together until her death from cancer in 2010.

Bob’s entire life was dedicated to service. He served 33 years in the Army National Guard, and over 50 years as one of the founding and longest serving members ever in the St. Louis County Sherriff’s Rescue Squad. Additionally, Bob served as a treasurer in the United Auto Workers Union, Property Board Committee member at his longtime church, Our Savior’s Lutheran in West Duluth, and countless other volunteer roles throughout the community.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, wife Juanita, daughter Page (Doug), son Cal (Dru), brothers Carl and Herb (Dar), and sisters Bunny (William), Vonnie, and Laurie.

Bob is survived by his son Ken, daughter Berta, brother Clayton (Diane), sisters Marilyn (Jim), Bobbie (Don), and Dava (Botts), grandchildren Lisa (Tony), Lindsey (Thomas), Bryan (Kate), Travis (Morgan), Pavle, and Dakota, great grandchildren Kevin, Brock, Luca, Sully, Millie, and Iris, and many special nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. The family wishes that any donations you’d like to make go to a charity of your choice in Bob’s name.

Memorial Service: A private committal service will be held in January. A celebration of life for Bob including a memorial service, Honor Guard tribute, and luncheon, will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran church in the summer of 2023. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.