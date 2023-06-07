Robert “Bob” Frank Pelofske, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Cloquet, MN on June 2, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Trout Valley, MN on June 13, 1932 to Fred and Elsie Pelofske.

Bob graduated from Cromwell High School in 1950 and lettered in football and basketball. Bob served in the Army and was a Korean War Veteran. After returning from his service he worked for Conwed as a millwright until he moved to Duluth where he worked as a building and grounds caretaker at Mount Royal Manor, where he met his wife, Jean. They toured extensively around the U.S. after retirement. Bob especially loved to spend time with his family, to grow flowers and garden, and watch the birds.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta; and siblings, Fred Jr., Ramona, Harold, Donald and Elaine.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters, Renee (Dave) Dormanen and Robin Diver; grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Brook (Chris) Gabrielson, Joshua Barney, Ashley Barney, Jacob (Brooklyn) Barney and Jordan Diver; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Chris) Pelofske; sister, Jean Hanson; sister-in-law, Donna Pelofske; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and beloved pets, Captain, Rocco and Albert.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice.

Visitation to be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 12th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 PM. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com