Robert “Bob” F. Posch died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the St. Cloud VA Care Center. His heart stopped after a 7-year battle with ALS, at 78 years plus. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa (papa), great-grandpa (great-papa), friend, and brother. We all will miss his smile, his quick but quiet sense of humor, his passionate follow through of anything he did, his well thought out way of expressing his thoughts, the twinkle in his blue eyes, and his care for those he loved.

Bob was born in Duluth, MN to Edward and Elvera (Haikonen) Posch. He attended St. Jean’s, then Denfeld High School in Duluth. After graduation he joined the Navy, traveled the world for 3 years, then sailed to Vietnam for a year as part of the “brown water” navy where he served as a radioman on his ship, the USS Samuel B. Roberts. After an honorable discharge in Newport, RI, he stayed out East, met his first wife Nancy, and raised 6 children. He worked 34 years for Vermont Electric Co (VELCO) as a power coordinator; shifting electricity from power generating plants to power companies throughout eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. After 35 years of marriage, he and Nancy parted ways. Although his job required shift work, he became a Boy Scout leader, a rider of Hondas and Harleys, a ham radio operator, a chaplain for some organizations and continued his devout life as a Christian which began as a child.

At retirement in 2004, he married Judy (Schelde) Anderson and moved back to Minnesota where he continued his life of service. He was a proud member of Vietnam Veterans of America #1, DAV Chapter 23, Kolstad, American Legion Post 780, VFW Post 1757, where he served as Commander, adjutant and treasurer, and a member of the Honor Guard. He was VFW District Commander and a member of Military Order of Cooties #5, Cloquet. Bob was an integral part of the “We Honor Vets” program of Essentia Hospice. His vision was always to provide dignity for a Veteran’s end of life, and he honored each of those with a certificate, a flag, and a serviceman’s pin. Bob spent 8 to 9 years in the program and over 250 visits at end of life in the Iron Range.

Bob continued in martial arts, gardening, tinkering, volunteering at the Cook Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, wood carving, painting, fishing, and writing. He never stopped sharing his love of Christ and “telling the story”, even at the VA Hospital.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife Judy; children: Stacey (Randy), Tom, Darcy (Phil), Travis (Mandy), Jeremy, and Angela (Rob); daughters-in-law: Sunny and Jessica; stepsons: Jody (Peggy), Chris (Dawn), and Jeremy (Paula); brother Terry; sisters: Janice and Karen; brothers-in-law: Jack (Vicki), Jay (June), Jeff (Kathy); sisters-in-law: Jill, Joy (Jim), and Jewel; 24 grandchildren: Jonah, Carlton (Melody), Leigh (James), William, Samantha, Taylor (Paul) Elizabeth (Joe), Dominic (Julia), Johnathan, Eliana, Sean, Virginia, Grace, Peter, Kittredge, Colin, Ashley, Randi, Taylor, Carlie, Paige, Keegan, Alicia (Mike), and Levi (Kristianna); 20 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Addison, Evelyn, Emmerson, Felicity, Jon, Colt, Jordan, Phoenix, Kyron, Lily, Bayden, Harven, Rowan, Grayson, Kassidy, Evalynn, Adilynn, Aleida, and Emilia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the mother of his children, Nancy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Jim and Charlie; two sisters-in-law, Jean and Jane; and his beloved golden Max.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will start at 12:00pm with a Knights of Kaleva Ceremony at 12:45pm. Military Honors will be accorded by the Cook VFW Post #1757 Honor Guard and the Orr American Legion Post #480 Honor Guard. Lunch will be offered at the church immediately after the service, with social time following the lunch at the VFW in Cook, MN. Burial will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11AM at the Duluth Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Bob would prefer donations to be sent for research into ALS: ALS Association, MN-ND-SD Chapter, 1919 University Ave W., St. Paul, MN 55104. Note: there will be a Celebration of Life in Rutland in June which will be announced. Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com