Robert (“Bob”) Chadwick Emerson, age 88, of Carlton, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton. Bob was born on August 9, 1934, to Oluf and Helen (Chadwick)Emerson in Oxboro, Minnesota, where he spent the first years of his childhood. In the 7th grade, Bob and his family relocated to Isle, Minnesota where he graduated from high school, excelled at sports, and was proud to have received an award from the community for outstanding citizenship. He began his secondary education at St. Olaf College prior to enlisting in the United States Army, serving in Germany as a radio operator. Following his discharge from the military, he continued his studies at UMD, where he continued to excel at both football (“rangey right end”) and baseball, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in education/teaching in 1958. While at UMD he met the love of his life, Maren (“Marnie”) Hagberg, and the two were united in marriage in 1960 in Duluth. They resided in Aitkin, Minnesota where he began his teaching career, and they started their family. In 1969, Bob began teaching at Carlton Schools and he and his family returned to the Duluth area to live. He also continued his education at UMD, earning his 6th year degree (Masters) in education in 1977. Mr. Emerson (“Emer”) taught at Carlton until he retired in 1993 at age 59. He continued to substitute teach in the area schools around Carlton County for many years after his retirement. During his years at Aitkin and Carlton, he coached many sports including wrestling, girls basketball, football, and baseball. While he enjoyed teaching various subjects, primarily earth science, physical education, driver’s education, and health, “Coach Emerson” was a life-long learner and teacher outside the classroom as well, and loved coaching even when he was not in the classroom, on a court, or in the field. Bob was an active member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton and enjoyed Bible Study in later years. He and his wife Marnie enjoyed traveling and camping together, and Bob loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He often had a twinkle in his eye and was not shy about instigating the grandchildren in shenanigans. He strongly supported the local schools and public education, and he was very fond of the Carlton area and community, often expressing how much he appreciated the people who live and work here. He and his wife attended as many of their children’s and grandchildren’s events as possible, and his joy in living his life as husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was very evident in all he did.

Bob is remembered by his wife, Marnie, children, Marta (Jack) Patton of West Des Moines, IA, Chad (Addie Geiger) Emerson of Fargo, ND, Kristin (Farzad Kazemi) Davis of Barnum, MN, and Julianne Emerson of Carlton, MN; grandchildren, Quade (Shawna) Patton, Travis (Elizabeth) Patton, Chloe (Seth) LiaBraaten, Jonah (Alex) Emerson, Noah Emerson, Taylor (Jenna) Davis, Taryn Davis (Tom Hill), Jennifer (Archie) Redowl, Gregory (Erica Bauer-Sundstrom) Sundstrom, and Colin Emerson; great-grandchildren, Chance Patton, Robert Davis, Eliska Sundstrom, Christian Davis, and Aspen Patton expected in September; siblings, Gordon (Margaret) Emerson, Beverly Richardson, Janice Munsterteiger, Vern “Joe” Emerson, Ken (Cathy) Emerson; brother-in-law, Steven (Jane) Hagberg; and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph Emerson and his wife, Dee, Neil Emerson and his wife Fran, Dennis Emerson and his wife Mary; and siblings-in-law, Don Munsterteiger, Carol Emerson, and John Hagberg.

A celebration of life will be at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will follow. Memorials are preferred to Bethesda Lutheran Church.