Robert Balach

January 8, 1929 - June 22, 2023

Robert Joseph Balach, affectionately known as “Bootsie” and “Bobby,” passed away while in hospice care at River Hill Assisted Living in Duluth on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Bob was born to Mile and Mary Balach in Duluth on January 8, 1929, the eighth child and final addition to seven older brothers and sisters. He grew up in Gary-New Duluth, attended Stowe Elementary School and Morgan Park Junior High and High School where he played football. Following high school, he served in the US Army in Korea. After his service, he returned to Duluth and pursued a college education while working full-time for the DM&IR Railway. He earned a bachelor’s degree and subsequently a master’s degree in history from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He went on to teach history and assisted in coaching football at UMD. He continued his teaching career and football and track coaching at Morgan Park High School, where he was known as a tough, dedicated teacher with high standards who kept students on their toes with his Friday current events quizzes. Bob received his private pilot’s license in 1960, and although he was not able to fly commercially, he relished in and encouraged the aviation careers of his kum Steve and great nephew Joseph. From 1973 to 1977, he taught college history at the Duluth Air Base. A lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, he regularly attended services and helped wherever he was needed, especially enjoying the semiannual pasty sale effort.

Bob was ahead of his time with extreme fitness - running or walking to work at Morgan Park, “pumping” his bike several miles per day or cutting and splitting wood, often on other peoples’ properties, drawing the ire of local authorities. He just didn’t sit still. His enjoyment of the outdoors included fishing at his cabin on West Bass Lake and deer hunting at “Hunkie’s Haven” near Cotton where he was known to awaken the deer from sound sleep. For 22 years of his life including a final trip at age 93, Bob travelled to Serbia often twice annually to visit relatives and provide tremendous financial support. During that time, he took his nephew and godson Adam on the trip of a lifetime to meet his relatives and see his family homeland. Bob lived an adventurous life on his own terms and touched countless lives in the process.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mile and Mary, brothers George, Joseph, Steve and Milan and sisters Katerina (infant), Mildred Nevin and Sophie Collard. He is survived by his sister Anna Mae Westerlund, many nieces, nephews and kumovi.

We wish to express our gratitude to the staff at River Hill for their compassionate care. We are most grateful to Bob’s nephew Robert Westerlund who was his primary support during his later years, handling every situation with grace and making difficult decisions on a regular basis. Per Bob’s request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church or GND Rec Center.