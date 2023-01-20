Robert A. Phillips

Bob Phillips, 98, formerly of Duluth, passed away January 13, 2023 at the West Los Angeles Veterans Home in California.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia; daughter, Linda; brother, Elmer, and sister, Helen.

His is survived by his daughters - Candy Platz of Bellevue, MI, Debbie (Pat) McNamara of Fairview, TN and Kimberlee (David) Curry of St. Michael, MN; grandchildren - Heidi Windiate of Arizona, Scott Paaso of Florida, Cory Fowler of Irving, TX, Shelby (David) Ritchie of Hermantown, MN, Sean McNamara of San Dimas, CA and Kaitlyn McNamara of Fairview, TN; brother Jack of Duluth and many nieces and nephews.