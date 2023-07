Rita Marie Cheney-Hunton

Rita Marie Cheney-Hunton, 94, of Angora, MN passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 24, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cook, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.

