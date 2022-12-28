Our family is sad to announce the passing of Ricky Chris Avery. Ricky passed at the young age of 62, on Dec. 18th, at St. Luke’s Hospice, after a courageous battle with an aggressive Cancer. He was surrounded by his family, always making sure he had his favorite Coca-Cola to sip on.

He was very accomplished accordionist, traveling both internationally and nationally, with the Duluth Accorianaires lead by Johnny Cokisky. Ricky graduated from Denfeld High School and moved to California, where he lived for many years before returning to Duluth where he met his best friend, Christie Rose. They were married on August 25th, just celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary. Together they raised their beautiful family residing in Gary New Duluth.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Avery; brother, Lonnie Avery; mother-in-law, Agnes Rich; son, Roger “Lupe” Rose; granddaughter, Jessica Rose; grandparents, Theresa Riggio, and William and Edna Sellwood.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Christie; children, Wayne (Stacey) Rose, Tracy (JJ) Elder, Mike (Jenny) Rose, Larry (Chrissy) Rose, Shandi Hammilton, and Jesse Rich; mother, Carol Avery; sister, Lisa (Fred); brother, Randy; grandchildren, Kristi (Nick) Blotti, Brianna (Tony) Bianchi, Regan, Jessica, Alicia, Damian and Samantha Rose, and Isaac Schwieger; and many great-grandchildren; nephews, Tylar Lundeen, Austan (Alyssa) Lundeen, Jamie (Alyssa) Avery, Alec Avery; nieces, Samantha (Joshua) Halligan, Kynze Lundeen; Faythe Youngstrand and Holly Avery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Howard, and the staff at St Luke’s Intensive care and Hospice Unit, for the wonderful care Ricky received.

Per Ricky request a private celebration of life will be held at a later date with close family.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials are preferred to be sent to Christie Avery in care of Tracy Elder, 8309 Grand Ave Duluth, 55807.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home