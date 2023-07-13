Richard Willaim Wunch

Richard William Wunch, age 81, passed away at home with his loving wife by his side after a long struggle with COPD.

Richard, also known as Dick, Richie or DoDa, was born in New London, Connecticut to parents William Wunch and Josephine Wunch McDermott. He spoke fondly of growing up along the ocean beaches, piers and waterfront area of New London with his siblings and friends.

Richard was an Air Force Veteran, a member and Past Master of Trinity Masonic Lodge, and a member of Shriners International. Most of his career was spent in the floor covering industry installing commercial carpet in Duluth and surrounding areas and retiring as a manufacturers Field Technician. He enjoyed the great outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, spending time at the shack playing cards with the guys, and he loved his time at the cabin with family and friends.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judi Larson Wunch; his two sons, Michael and Timothy; son-in-in law, Dean Thureen; grandchildren, Samantha Wunch, Christopher Wunch, Madison Thureen, and Sydney Thureen; brother Thomas Wunch (Alice); sisters, Pat Smith and Frances Chrispinat; brothers-in-law, Ernie Caron and Milton Larson (Sharon), several nieces, nephews and longtime special friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved children, daughter Sheri Thureen and son Ricky; his Father, mother and his stepfather James Mcdermott; his sister Mary Ann Caron and sister-in-law Joyce Anderson.

Per his request, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club.