Richard “Rick” Cozzi

Richard “Rick” Alan Cozzi, age 58 of Duluth unexpectedly joined his family in heaven on Mon., January 17, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry & Charlene (nee; Mechley) Cozzi; brother, Michael Cozzi; and niece, Charlene Cozzi. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Renee Hasti; children, Brina Hasti and Brittany Enriquez; grandchildren, Hayden, Abel, Briella, and Ezekiel; stepmother, Sherry Cozzi; siblings, Pamela Pearce, Larry (Dee) Cozzi, Kim (Scott) Hollis, and Gordy Bodin; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and his work family at Kolar Auto World. A Celebration of Life will be in Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E Second St., Duluth on Sunday, January 22nd from 1:00pm-3:00pm with an open mic starting at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Animal Allies Humane Society. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.