Richard “Rich” A. Fredricks, 78, of Pioneer Lake in Cotton Township, formerly of Chambersburg Ave in Duluth, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at Essentia Health St Mary’s. Rich was born on September 3, 1944 in Duluth to Lloyd and Sophie (Busch) Fredricks. He was a graduate of Denfeld High School and served in the Army during Vietnam. Rich married Patricia Maeckelbergh on June 27, 1970 in Duluth. He worked for the DM&IR Railroad for over 33 years, retiring as an office manager. Rich was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and reading in his retirement. He was preceded in death by his son Mark in 2013, his parents; two sisters, Betty Short and Dorothy Kray; a brother, Lloyd Fredricks Jr; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Maeckelbergh. Rich is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Susan (Jeff) Kolehmainen; a sister, Mary Anne Engles; grandchildren, Brett and Monica Fredricks, Jacob, Logan and Seth Kolehmainen; three brothers-in-law, Gerald (Margaret) Maeckelbergh, Ken Maeckelbergh and Michael (Bonnie) Maeckelbergh; a sister-in-law, Joan (John) Hargens; many nieces, nephews and cousins including a special niece, Debbie Kray; a longtime friend, Dar Fedler; and best friends/neighbors Cletus & Karen Makowski. A celebration of Rich’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.