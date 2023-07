Richard Lee McMillan passed away at home on June 27th, 2023. He was born on July 27th, 1956. He loved his family and his grandchildren dearly.

Richard is survived by his wife Peggy; his daughters, Mandy (Wested) Laine, Marissa McMillan, and Morgan (Mitchell) Olson; and his 10 grandchildren ranging from 4-16 years of age; and his brothers Jimmy McMillan, Guy Tanskanen.

No funeral arrangements per request of Richard.