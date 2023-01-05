Richard Harold Hanson

Richard “Dick” Hanson died on January 2, 2023 at the age of 91 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living. He was born in 1931 to Harold and Helen Hanson and grew up in Duluth Heights on Maple Grove Road. He graduated from Central High School in 1949.

Dick served in the National Guard 1950-54 and 1956-57, and in the U.S. Army 1954-1956. He married Jean M. Johnson in 1953; they were married 67 years until Jean’s passing in 2020.

As a young businessman, Dick was active in promoting Duluth. He was a member of the Duluth Jaycees, Rotary International, and the Duluth Chamber of Commerce. Dick was the 1965 Jaycees President and served as Portorama Director for four years. He was named Duluth’s Outstanding Young Man of the Year by the Duluth Jaycees in 1967.

Dick was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 1966 and served as the Representative of District 60 for the 1967-68 term. Dick was also a member of First Lutheran Church and the Duluth Heights Community Club where he was active with the youth hockey program.

As a partner and then president of the family business, he became owner of Arrowhead Office Machines in 1969. Following the closure of his business in the 1980’s, he worked with two car dealerships until his retirement in 1996.

Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and friends, spending every season at the hunting shack while he was able. He especially enjoyed tending his greenhouse and garden at their home in Hermantown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronald and Gerald, and his wife, Jean. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Holmen, sister-in-law Clarice Hinsdale, five children: Steve (Denise), Cathy (Dick) Caine, Greg (Dede), Chris (Terry) DeGroote, and Laurie Hanson (Mike Dinkel), nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to the caring staff of Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge Hospice. Private service with inurnment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth.