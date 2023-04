Richard H. Jentoft age 81 of Duluth MN passed away with family by his side on April 25, 2023. Richard was born in Duluth MN to Harold and Mildred Jentoft on March 22, 1942. Richard is survived by his daughter Rhonda (Mike) McCauley of Hermantown, MN, grandchildren Tyler, Corey and Haley McCauley and sister Sandy (Phil) Poppenberg of Hermantown, MN. There will be no service as requested.