Richard F. Deck, 74, Superior, WI passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at Twins Ports Health Services.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-2 PM on Sat., Jan. 28th at Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, with a Service of Remembrance at 1:00 PM, with Gary Banker officiating.

