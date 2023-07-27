Richard “Dick” Johnson, age 74 of Plainwell, MI, and formerly of Duluth, MN, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2023, in Cloquet, MN. He was born on March 14, 1949, to parents Elmer & Alta (Bennett) Johnson. Dick graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1968 and continued his education at University of Minnesota-Duluth. Dick married Debra Thompson and together they raised their family in the Kalamazoo, MI area where they owned and operated Godfather’s Pizza.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra; children, Jody (Rick) Turek, Julie (Jerry) Atkinson, Branden (Rachel) Johnson, and Jenna Johnson; grandchildren, Will, Cody, Bobby, Annika, Henrik and Svea; siblings, Barbara (Rick) Kolu, Darilyn (Dan) Ronn, Bev Johnson, and Marlene (David) Kettula; In-laws, Tammi (Troy) Scandin, Anthony (Windy) Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Memorial Service details are pending.

Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home 218-624-1059.