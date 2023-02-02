Richard “Dick” Hessevick

Richard “Dick” E. Hessevick, age 87, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after a lengthy battle with heart issues.

Dick was born to Richard “Rick” and Lucille Hessevick in 1935 in Duluth, Minnesota. Dick graduated from Proctor High School in 1953. He received his bachelor’s degree in Geology with a math minor from the University of Minnesota - Duluth in 1959. He married Patricia Smith in Iowa in 1961 and moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1967. They raised four children together: Thomas, William, Yvonne and Sandi. Dick and Patricia divorced in 1976. Dick married Carol Malley Perronteau in March 1979 and together raised his three surviving children and her five children and their adopted grandson. Dick worked for the US Steel/University of Minnesota Coleraine Research Lab from 1967 to 1998. He was a former member of Grand Rapids JC’s and Fraternal Order of Eagles of Grand Rapids. He enjoyed bowling on the men’s bowling league and bowled for the Chinese Dragon, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Senior Bowling League in Grand Rapids. Dick enjoyed gardening and swears that the best tomato plants come from Farmington, MN. He enjoyed berry picking and especially enjoyed the raspberries he found in abundance during his vacation to Sweden and Norway. He also enjoyed fishing and made numerous fishing trips to Alaska, and Ontario, and following his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities. He especially enjoyed watching hockey games and had season tickets to the Grand Rapids Indians and Thunderhawks for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lucille; children, Sandi (1986), Yvonne (1965), William (1989), and Thomas (2003); and his in-laws, Roger and June Malley.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Lori (Dwight) Flohaug, Grand Rapids, MN, Carol Ann (Alan) Cress, Great Falls, MT, Julie (Gary) Gustafon, St. Cloud, MN, and Jill Hink, Belle Plaine, MN; sons, Troy Hessevick, Grand Rapids, MN, and Noah Hessevick, Proctor, MN; brother, Robert “Bob” (Sue) Hessevick; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 9 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Essentia Health Hospice, 202 3rd Street NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.