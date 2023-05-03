Richard “Dick” Dombrowski

Richard “Dick” Earl Dombrowski, 75, of Esko, MN, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hilltop Healthcare in Duluth, MN as a result of Alzheimer’s disease.

Per Dick’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams Ave, Mason City, IA. Visitation: 10:00am until the Celebration of Life begins at 11:00am, Friday, June 9, 2023. A private burial service will be at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason IA.

Dick was born February 29, 1948, the son of Raymond and Jean (Lambert) Dombrowski in Chicago, IL. Dick graduated in 1966 from Newman Catholic High School in Mason City, and from Winona State University, MN. He married Cindy Weitmon on September 21, 1974 in Mason City. Their son, Nathan Andrew, was born November 29, 1985, and joined their family in April of 1986.

Dick and Cindy moved to Shakopee, MN in 1975, from there to Cloquet, MN, and currently live in Esko, MN. Dick was the manager at the Northwoods Restaurant in Barnum, MN for five years, was the chef at the Kitchi Gammi Club in Duluth for 20 years, and then a sales representative at Bix Produce Company.

Dick enjoyed annual winter golf trips to Arizona with all of his golfing buddies. He also liked to play racquetball, attend sporting events, and go to concerts. He was an avid reader, liked to go for walks, and enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family.

Dick is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Esko; son, Nathan (Lianne) Dombrowski of Duluth; brother, Robert Dombrowski of Severna Park, MD; sister, Diane (Richard) Strelow of Golden Valley, MN; niece, Amanda (Justin) Barsness Courtney; nephew, Colin Strelow; and his sweet cat, Tina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deborah Barsness; brother-in-law, Jerry Barsness; niece, Emily Barsness; nephew, Jeremy Barsness; and sister-in-law, Patricia Dombrowski.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mille Lacs Health System/Senior Care Unit, in Onamia, MN; Hilltop Healthcare, and St. Croix Hospice in Duluth, for their excellent care and compassion.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com., and Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, in Mason City, IA.