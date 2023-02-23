Richard “Dick” Carlson

With family by his side, Dick passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Violet; and a sister, Jan Kooistra. Dick is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Elaine; his children, Greg (Juliana) of Bethel, Alaska, Kelly (Jim) Walls of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Melissa Bourbonniere of Anoka, Minnesota and Daryl (Heather) of Duluth. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren, Katie (Sam) Perry, Kevyn Bourbonniere, Christopher Carlson, Leah Schattschneider, Haley Schattschneider, Joeli Carlson, Ali Carlson, Hayden Carlson and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Bourbonniere and Holden Perry. Dick is also survived by three brothers, Robert (Mary Lou) and Floyd (Patricia) of Duluth, Thomas (Tonya) of Stafford, Virginia, and a sister, Cheri (Don) Behling of Duluth, as well as many nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends. Dick was a proud veteran of the Navy, and a retired teacher and business owner. He was a charter and long-time member of the local Twin Ports Wind Orchestra, and a nearly lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. At Trinity he volunteered countless hours working on church maintenance, general repairs, committee work, and managing the purchase and installation of the church’s pipe organ. He was passionate about music and enjoyed playing the euphonium and serving as a respected performer, clinician, and guest band conductor, even after retirement, in both Minnesota and Alaska. As a businessman, Dick was a co-owner, with brothers Bob and Floyd, of ASDCO Construction Supply, and later as the owner of Terrazzo Concrete and Restoration, was highly regarded both locally and nationally as an innovator in terrazzo repair and concrete restoration. Along with his brother Bob, he consulted for businesses as far away as Labrador that looked to him for solutions to unique problems in these areas. Dick is a former member of the Arrowhead Builders Association and served on its Board of Directors. He was also an avid golfer and spent many days on the green with his brothers and son. He will be remembered for his unfaltering love for his family near and far, and his enduring friendships. His family would like to thank Dr. Steven Long for his many years of compassionate health care. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home, 3208 W 3rd St, Duluth. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1108 E 8th St, Duluth with a burial to follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth. Lunch will follow at the Pike Lake Event Center, 4895 Midway Rd. Memorials may be directed to the Twin Ports Wind Orchestra at https://www.twinportswindorchestra.org/.

