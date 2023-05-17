Richard Dennis Borough died in Thornton, CO October 16, 2022. He was born March 20, 1946.

He was an avid golfer and a big fan of Notre Dame sports. He was one of the nicest and kindest persons you would ever meet.

Richard was preceded in death by parents, Thomas Borough and Jean M. Irving, Stepfather James Irving, Siblings Mike, Jack, and Mark Borough, Stepbrother Jeff Irving, Son David, and Daughter Carrie Jo.

He is survived by Sister Kathy Lancour, Brothers Steve (Joan), Jerry, and Ron Borough. Stepbrothers Marty (Connie), Bill, and Jim Irving. Son, Greg, and Daughter, Shannon plus over 100 Nephews and Nieces.

A celebration of life for Richard will be held at St. Benedict’s Church on Thursday, May 25th 2023, with visitation at 9 A.M. followed by a service at 10 A.M. and a graveside service held at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth right after.