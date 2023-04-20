Richard C. “Dick” Olson, 92, passed away April 17, 2023, in his sleep at Diamond Willow in Duluth Minnesota. Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years Joanne E. Olson, sons Thomas (Debra) Olson, James (Denise) Olson, William (Moira) Olson, and daughter Barbara (Steven) Payette along with 12 grandchildren, Leah, Katie, Troy (Kailee), Trevor, Jada, Parker (Nicole), Brody (Nicole), Ben, Molly (Adam), Katie, Jack, and Maggie. Also, four great-grandchildren Adler, Freya, Elena and Lowry.

Dick was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy Jean Olson (1973) his parents J. Alford and Helen Olson both of Duluth, brother Glenn of Fergus Falls and sister Shelly (Olson) Juola of Duluth.

Born and raised in Duluth, Dick was a proud Denfeld graduate, served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, then graduated from UMD in 1957. On May 18 that year, he married Joanne, whom he had met on the front porch at a friend’s wedding in Neillsville, Wisc., then started a job that fall at Stewart-Taylor Printing. He was employed for 22 years and worked his way up until he bought the company in 1979 with his partner. Dick worked at Stewart-Taylor until 1994 when he sold the company and tried to retire.

He was heavily involved in countless community service groups, some of which include Rotary Club 25, UMD Bulldog Club, Printing House of Craftsmen, Duluth Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, School Board, United Way, Northern Sportsmen, and Pike Lake Association. He received several honors as a servant to the community including President of Rotary Club 25, UMD’S Marsh Nelson Award, President and District Governor for Printing Craftsmen, and at one time was crowned “Duke of Duluth”.

Dick, or RC as he is known in the fastpitch softball world, had many accolades in this sport as well. He played for over 25 years then became coach for his sons’ team and later the sponsor. Under his coaching, his teams played in nine National Tournaments, winning the Class A National title in 1988, and played in five World Tournaments. He was elected to the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame in 1998 as a player, coach and sponsor.

He spent 49 years as an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, receiving even more awards like Order of the Arrow, Wood Badge, and the highest award, the Silver Beaver Award. He attended five National Jamborees, was on the Executive Committee, and served as Council President. He spent a lifetime working for the best interests of young boys and young men - his greatest accomplishment of all.

The family would like to offer a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Diamond Willow and Benedictine Health Center.

Visitation to be held Tuesday, April 25 at Dougherty Funeral Home 5-7 pm. His memorial service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, April 26 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 4430 McCulloch St., Duluth, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lakeside Presbyterian Church, Duluth Rotary Club 25, 207 W Superior St. Ste 201, Duluth, MN 55802, or Boy Scouts of America, 3877 Stebner Rd. Hermantown, MN 55811.

