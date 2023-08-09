Richard “Butch” Lee Greene III

Age 56, of Duluth, MN, passed away on August 4th, 2023 in his home. Born on March 30th, 1967 in Duluth to Georgine “Jeep” Greene. Proud Morgan Parker, alumni of Denfeld High School, greatest golfer, legend, & rockstar. Preceded in death by mother Georgine “Jeep” Greene, his nephew Kyler Greene. Survived by the mother of his children Lisa (Winklesky) Greene, William “Willie” Winklesky son, & Cassondra (Cassie) Greene daughter. Partner of 14 years April Byykkonen & her children, Taylor, Mitchel, Madison, & grandson Xander. Brothers Brette (Brenda, Kaitlyn & Reese) Greene & Darran (Katie) Greene. His beloved cats Mr. Pogo, Leeloo & Luna. Please join us for a memorial service on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 at the West Theatre, visitation 4:00-6:00pm, festivities to follow.