Richard (Rick) Brian Kovala (66) passed away Monday, December 13th, 2021 in his home in Duluth, Minnesota. He is survived by his son Ken and sisters Sally and Stacy Kovala. Rick was born July 22, 1955 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Elsie (Aho) Kovala and William Kovala. He will be sadly missed. Donations can be made at Everloved.com/life-of/Richard-Kovala/